Komodo Trading 20.2% Higher Over Last Week (KMD)

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 31st. In the last seven days, Komodo has traded up 20.2% against the US dollar. Komodo has a total market cap of $183.56 million and approximately $3.89 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Komodo coin can now be purchased for $1.46 or 0.00004062 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $156.93 or 0.00437419 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110.04 or 0.00306721 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.25 or 0.00162350 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00010926 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0951 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000462 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 87.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00005205 BTC.

About Komodo

KMD is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 125,955,801 coins. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com . The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate. “

Komodo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

