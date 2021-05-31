Kryll Market Capitalization Achieves $9.65 Million (KRL)

Kryll (CURRENCY:KRL) traded 9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 31st. Kryll has a market cap of $9.65 million and $192,584.00 worth of Kryll was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kryll coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000829 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Kryll has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Kryll Profile

Kryll (CRYPTO:KRL) is a coin. Its launch date was April 30th, 2018. Kryll’s total supply is 49,417,348 coins and its circulating supply is 31,688,781 coins. The official message board for Kryll is medium.com/@kryll_io . Kryll’s official Twitter account is @kryll_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Kryll is /r/Kryll_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kryll’s official website is kryll.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Kryll platform allows users to create automated trading strategies for cryptocurrencies in exchange for KRL tokens for each automated function. Kryll (KRL) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used to pay fees in the platform. “

Kryll Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kryll directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kryll should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kryll using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

