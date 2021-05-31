KuCoin Token (KCS) Price Up 7.8% Over Last Week

KuCoin Token (CURRENCY:KCS) traded up 10.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 31st. One KuCoin Token coin can currently be bought for $7.35 or 0.00020013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, KuCoin Token has traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar. KuCoin Token has a market cap of $588.68 million and $16.26 million worth of KuCoin Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.60 or 0.00083335 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00005155 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002725 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00019979 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $380.55 or 0.01036508 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002728 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,554.47 or 0.09681330 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.58 or 0.00091472 BTC.

About KuCoin Token

KuCoin Token is a coin. It launched on September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Token’s total supply is 170,118,638 coins and its circulating supply is 80,118,638 coins. KuCoin Token’s official Twitter account is @kucoincom

According to CryptoCompare, “KCS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issued by the Kucoin Cryptocurrency Exchange. The token holders benefit from bonuses (50% of the total trading fees charged by the platform), trading fee discounts, and other special services. KCS smart contract was upgraded with the support of KuCoin. KuCoin also supported the KCS team in rebranding by renaming “KuCoin Shares” to “KuCoin Token”. The brand logo was also be renewed, though the token ticker remained unchanged as “KCS”. KuCoin and the KCS Team will soon announce the strategic plans for the next 2-3 years. “

Buying and Selling KuCoin Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KuCoin Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KuCoin Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

