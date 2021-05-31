KUN Achieves Market Capitalization of $59,295.54 (KUN)

KUN (CURRENCY:KUN) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. One KUN coin can now be purchased for about $29.65 or 0.00078604 BTC on exchanges. KUN has a market cap of $59,295.54 and approximately $326.00 worth of KUN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, KUN has traded 12.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002652 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002903 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.23 or 0.00061580 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $115.67 or 0.00306664 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.49 or 0.00192189 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003828 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $372.22 or 0.00986855 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.73 or 0.00033741 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About KUN

KUN’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000 coins. KUN’s official Twitter account is @KunaExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . KUN’s official website is kun.kuna.io

Buying and Selling KUN

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KUN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KUN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KUN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

