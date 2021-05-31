KZ Cash (KZC) Price Down 9.2% Over Last Week

KZ Cash (CURRENCY:KZC) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. KZ Cash has a total market cap of $1,940.85 and $3.00 worth of KZ Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KZ Cash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, KZ Cash has traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000888 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00010134 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $894.87 or 0.02377132 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00016600 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0933 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000438 BTC.

About KZ Cash

KZ Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2018. KZ Cash’s total supply is 3,443,118 coins and its circulating supply is 1,563,996 coins. KZ Cash’s official website is kzcash.kz . KZ Cash’s official Twitter account is @cash_kz

According to CryptoCompare, “KZCash is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling KZ Cash

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KZ Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KZ Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KZ Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

