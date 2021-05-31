L & S Advisors Inc Acquires Shares of 13,463 Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

L & S Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,017,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 4th quarter worth about $207,356,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Celanese by 296.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 713,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,718,000 after buying an additional 533,403 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management lifted its holdings in Celanese by 207.7% during the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 333,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,313,000 after buying an additional 224,997 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Celanese by 304.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 281,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,121,000 after buying an additional 211,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Celanese by 103.6% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 319,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,915,000 after buying an additional 162,772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Celanese from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Celanese from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Celanese presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.75.

In other news, Director John K. Wulff sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.82, for a total transaction of $922,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,910,598.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CE stock opened at $165.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Celanese Co. has a 52 week low of $81.63 and a 52 week high of $171.00.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 34.86% and a return on equity of 30.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 13.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

