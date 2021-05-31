L & S Advisors Inc Cuts Stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

L & S Advisors Inc lowered its holdings in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 31.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,774 shares during the quarter. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $1,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Qorvo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 172.5% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

QRVO stock opened at $182.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.57 billion, a PE ratio of 28.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.39. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.15 and a 1 year high of $201.68.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.51. Qorvo had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 18.27%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.78, for a total value of $132,998.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 193,761 shares in the company, valued at $32,702,981.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP James L. Klein sold 1,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.78, for a total transaction of $322,369.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 50,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,464,317. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,575 shares of company stock worth $4,060,591. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Qorvo from $188.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Qorvo from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Qorvo from $210.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on Qorvo from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Qorvo from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Qorvo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.70.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

