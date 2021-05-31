L & S Advisors Inc Has $2.29 Million Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

L & S Advisors Inc cut its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 60.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,573 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 6,853 shares during the quarter. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,090,360 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,856,615,000 after purchasing an additional 64,730 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,026,748,000. Tiger Global Management LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 1,643,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $904,356,000 after purchasing an additional 154,100 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in ServiceNow by 154.8% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,376,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $757,459,000 after purchasing an additional 836,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank raised its position in ServiceNow by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,285,229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $703,509,000 after purchasing an additional 77,763 shares during the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $473.88 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $506.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $523.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $367.03 and a one year high of $598.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.57 billion, a PE ratio of 631.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.93.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 9.32%. ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NOW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $540.00 to $568.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $675.00 price target for the company. Argus boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $590.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ServiceNow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $560.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $605.55.

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.84, for a total value of $393,530.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,016.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.00, for a total transaction of $277,368.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 932 shares in the company, valued at $473,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,964 shares of company stock worth $9,148,846. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.