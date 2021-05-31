L & S Advisors Inc Sells 16,451 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

L & S Advisors Inc trimmed its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 63.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,356 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 16,451 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. FMA Advisory Inc. increased its position in FedEx by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. FMA Advisory Inc. now owns 8,264 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Financial Services LLC increased its position in FedEx by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Financial Services LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. increased its position in FedEx by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,819 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in FedEx by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,536 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC increased its position in FedEx by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $383.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $340.00 price target on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $336.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. FedEx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.04.

FedEx stock opened at $314.81 on Monday. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $126.44 and a 1-year high of $319.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $297.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $274.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.26. FedEx had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The firm had revenue of $21.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 18.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 102,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total value of $29,582,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,595,728 shares in the company, valued at $4,233,053,034.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.30, for a total transaction of $2,733,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 180,773 shares of company stock worth $53,374,869 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

