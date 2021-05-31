L & S Advisors Inc Sells 4,295 Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

L & S Advisors Inc lowered its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 26.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,295 shares during the quarter. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $2,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. 76.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 1,829 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total transaction of $61,125.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 53,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,780,316.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Paul E. Smithers sold 2,000 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $390,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,969,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,029 shares of company stock worth $1,797,137. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.63.

Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock opened at $180.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 280.52, a current ratio of 280.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.50 and a 52-week high of $222.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $180.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.47. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.77 and a beta of 1.43.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 57.54% and a return on equity of 6.11%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $1.32 dividend. This is a positive change from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.60%.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

