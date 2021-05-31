LABS Group (LABS) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $953,964.00

LABS Group (CURRENCY:LABS) traded up 11.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. During the last week, LABS Group has traded 18.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One LABS Group coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0143 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. LABS Group has a market cap of $10.82 million and $953,964.00 worth of LABS Group was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002725 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.44 or 0.00061117 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $112.40 or 0.00306197 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $71.46 or 0.00194664 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003800 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $356.83 or 0.00972059 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00033352 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

LABS Group Profile

LABS Group’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 756,966,670 coins. LABS Group’s official Twitter account is @labsgroupio . The Reddit community for LABS Group is https://reddit.com/r/LabsGroupio

Buying and Selling LABS Group

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LABS Group directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LABS Group should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LABS Group using one of the exchanges listed above.

