Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) is Soros Capital Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Soros Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 21.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,188 shares during the quarter. Lam Research accounts for 3.7% of Soros Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Soros Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $22,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 155.6% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 82.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LRCX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price target on Lam Research from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $740.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $663.41.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX traded up $4.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $649.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 842,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,640,748. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $625.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $547.30. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $266.09 and a 1 year high of $669.00. The firm has a market cap of $92.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 65.20%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.60%.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,465 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.41, for a total value of $2,774,595.65. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

