Lambda (LAMB) Price Tops $0.0455

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 31st. During the last week, Lambda has traded up 3.8% against the dollar. One Lambda coin can currently be bought for about $0.0455 or 0.00000127 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lambda has a total market cap of $67.85 million and $6.40 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Lambda

LAMB is a coin. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2016. Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,490,201,551 coins. The official message board for Lambda is medium.com/@Lambdaim . Lambda’s official Twitter account is @Lambdaim and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lambda is www.lambda.im

According to CryptoCompare, “Unlike most blockchain applications, Lambda is a data storage infrastructure for blockchains, with its own chains for charging, transactions, encryption, and access control. LAMBs, the native tokens of the Lambda project, create memory and storage resources that consume nodes. On the Lambda platform, tradable resources mainly refer to the ability to access formatted data. The fast access capability is a combination of the storage capacity of the hard disk and the memory size. “

Buying and Selling Lambda

