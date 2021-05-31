Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $94.82 Million

Brokerages expect that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) will report $94.82 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Lantheus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $94.64 million to $95.00 million. Lantheus reported sales of $66.01 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Lantheus will report full-year sales of $397.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $396.90 million to $397.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $477.15 million, with estimates ranging from $474.60 million to $479.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Lantheus.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $92.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.24 million. Lantheus had a positive return on equity of 2.87% and a negative net margin of 2.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share.

LNTH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Lantheus from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Lantheus from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lantheus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.25.

LNTH opened at $24.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.23. Lantheus has a 12 month low of $10.52 and a 12 month high of $24.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.71 and a 200 day moving average of $17.87.

In related news, Director Sam R. Leno sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total value of $105,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,784 shares in the company, valued at $863,397.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 27,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total value of $495,886.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 711,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,996,007.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,188 shares of company stock valued at $1,411,148 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 105.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,022 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Lantheus by 25.7% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,159 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC raised its stake in Lantheus by 30.2% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 4,487 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Lantheus in the first quarter worth approximately $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; and RELISTOR for opioid-induced constipation.

