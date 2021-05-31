LBRY Credits Market Cap Reaches $53.02 Million (LBC)

LBRY Credits (CURRENCY:LBC) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. Over the last week, LBRY Credits has traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar. One LBRY Credits coin can now be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000273 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. LBRY Credits has a total market capitalization of $53.02 million and approximately $88,383.00 worth of LBRY Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get LBRY Credits alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002679 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002844 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.60 or 0.00060539 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.20 or 0.00303169 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $71.76 or 0.00192185 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003799 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $362.18 or 0.00970004 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00033185 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

LBRY Credits Profile

LBRY Credits’ launch date was July 6th, 2016. LBRY Credits’ total supply is 705,211,760 coins and its circulating supply is 521,054,807 coins. The official website for LBRY Credits is lbry.io . The Reddit community for LBRY Credits is /r/lbry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LBRY Credits’ official Twitter account is @lbryio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lbry is a content sharing platform where users can define the terms and fees on which they wish to share their content, using Blockchain technology and Bittorrent protocol. LBC is a proof of work currency and can be mined using a GPU. “

Buying and Selling LBRY Credits

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LBRY Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LBRY Credits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LBRY Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LBRY Credits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LBRY Credits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.