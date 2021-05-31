LCMS (LCMS) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1.07 Million

LCMS (CURRENCY:LCMS) traded down 25.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. LCMS has a market capitalization of $14.97 million and $1.07 million worth of LCMS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, LCMS has traded down 10.7% against the dollar. One LCMS coin can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002737 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002729 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002826 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.34 or 0.00060944 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $112.56 or 0.00307070 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $71.07 or 0.00193900 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003797 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $354.34 or 0.00966690 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00033092 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About LCMS

LCMS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,922,868 coins. LCMS’s official Twitter account is @LCMScoin

