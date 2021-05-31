Lead Wallet (LEAD) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $431,341.00

Lead Wallet (CURRENCY:LEAD) traded up 16% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 31st. In the last seven days, Lead Wallet has traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Lead Wallet has a market cap of $2.67 million and approximately $431,341.00 worth of Lead Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lead Wallet coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002716 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002831 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.17 or 0.00060202 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.93 or 0.00303912 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.11 or 0.00193088 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003778 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $355.82 or 0.00966125 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00032946 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Lead Wallet Profile

Lead Wallet’s total supply is 964,310,846 coins and its circulating supply is 505,310,846 coins. Lead Wallet’s official Twitter account is @leadwallet . The official website for Lead Wallet is leadwallet.io . The official message board for Lead Wallet is medium.com/lead-blog

