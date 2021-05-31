Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. Has $7.86 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 755.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,561 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,417 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for approximately 6.4% of Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $7,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,248,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 44.3% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 40,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after acquiring an additional 12,484 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 35.7% in the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 65,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,950,000 after acquiring an additional 17,126 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 200,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,184,000 after acquiring an additional 5,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Round Table Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 15.7% in the first quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 784,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,615,000 after acquiring an additional 106,281 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VEU opened at $64.21 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $45.26 and a twelve month high of $64.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

