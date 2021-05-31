LHT Price Tops $0.0034 on Exchanges (LHT)

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded 11.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 31st. In the last week, LHT has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. One LHT coin can currently be bought for $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. LHT has a market capitalization of $171,972.29 and $18.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002649 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00008174 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00004009 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00009419 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000187 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000131 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000019 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000360 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000021 BTC.

About LHT

LHT (CRYPTO:LHT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It launched on July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. LHT’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LHT is usdx.cash. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for LHT is medium.com/@USDXWallet.

According to CryptoCompare, “LHT is the native asset of USDX Wallet and collateral for the USDX stablecoin. LHT can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to USDX stablecoin via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. LHT coins are put into circulation annually starting from 27.03.2018 in the amount of 10% (100 million) of the total number of tokens in two equal parts of 50 million LHT each. They increase Distribution fund (needed for the circulation of LHT and USDX) and Collateral fund (needed to maintain the collateral). If some LHT coins remain available for purchase by the time new LHT coins are ready to be put into circulation, then this action is postponed by a year. “

