Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) is PYA Waltman Capital LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

PYA Waltman Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,420 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,990 shares during the period. Liberty Broadband comprises about 8.0% of PYA Waltman Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. PYA Waltman Capital LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $14,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBRDK. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Liberty Broadband by 82.0% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Liberty Broadband by 350.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $166.29. The stock had a trading volume of 22,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,081,731. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.31. Liberty Broadband Co. has a twelve month low of $116.78 and a twelve month high of $168.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of $31.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.05 and a beta of 0.99.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.38. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 156.13% and a return on equity of 4.78%. The firm had revenue of $38.27 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LBRDK. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $196.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $196.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.00.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

