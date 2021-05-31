Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.10 Per Share

Analysts expect Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) to announce earnings of $1.10 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Life Storage’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.12. Life Storage posted earnings of $0.95 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Life Storage will report full year earnings of $4.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.21 to $4.49. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.52 to $4.76. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Life Storage.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $171.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.24 million. Life Storage had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 25.33%. Life Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Life Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $82.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Life Storage from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Life Storage from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.75.

LSI stock traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $99.44. 407,718 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 583,469. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 44.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.39. Life Storage has a 52 week low of $60.67 and a 52 week high of $99.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 14th were paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 13th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.56%.

In other news, CFO Andrew J. Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total value of $477,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Edward F. Killeen sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total value of $162,469.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 68,254 shares in the company, valued at $6,523,034.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,301 shares of company stock valued at $1,277,029. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Life Storage by 57.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,886,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $763,784,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253,731 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Life Storage by 478.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,650,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $313,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019,421 shares during the period. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in Life Storage in the first quarter worth $109,855,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Life Storage by 53.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,709,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,888,000 after buying an additional 944,404 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Life Storage by 51.1% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,747,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $236,114,000 after buying an additional 928,960 shares during the period. 95.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

