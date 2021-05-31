Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,720 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 0.9% of Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 10.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 5,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VOT opened at $224.04 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $222.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.17. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $155.65 and a 12 month high of $231.42.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

