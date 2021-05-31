Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. Has $2.83 Million Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,345 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Davidson Trust Co. lifted its position in Visa by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 2,273 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 lifted its position in Visa by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 6,107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its position in Visa by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Visa by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 3,271 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Visa by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,984 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total transaction of $7,080,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 282,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,021,138. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $1,912,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,669,455.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 137,626 shares of company stock valued at $30,979,639 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE V opened at $227.30 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $442.77 billion, a PE ratio of 46.96, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.23 and a 12 month high of $237.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $227.55 and a 200-day moving average of $214.78.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 49.93%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 25.40%.

V has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Visa from $233.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.22.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.