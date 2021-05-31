Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. Has $3.49 Million Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,390 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the period. PayPal comprises approximately 1.1% of Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PYPL. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 95.8% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 51,172 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,427,000 after acquiring an additional 25,035 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the first quarter worth $152,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 75.9% during the first quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,231 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 52.5% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 8,455 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 13.4% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,194 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. 79.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 75,269 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.21, for a total value of $19,661,015.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 127,496 shares in the company, valued at $33,303,230.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total transaction of $1,081,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,200,608.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 208,069 shares of company stock worth $54,063,349 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $260.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $258.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.31. The company has a market capitalization of $305.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.23, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.15. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $148.93 and a 1-year high of $309.14.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 22.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on PayPal from $310.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho raised their target price on PayPal from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on PayPal from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on PayPal from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.80.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

