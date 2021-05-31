Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. Invests $2.53 Million in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,228 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,532,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nottingham Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 917 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,606,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 181 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. 31.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 27 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,402.16, for a total value of $64,858.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 462 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,797.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 18 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total value of $43,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 979 shares in the company, valued at $2,349,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 42,651 shares of company stock worth $95,518,672. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG opened at $2,411.56 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,347.01 and a 52 week high of $2,452.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,332.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,017.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 87.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GOOG. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,635.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,495.63.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

