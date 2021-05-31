Liquity Market Capitalization Tops $86.74 Million (LQTY)

Liquity (CURRENCY:LQTY) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 31st. One Liquity coin can currently be purchased for about $17.97 or 0.00047630 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Liquity has a market capitalization of $86.74 million and approximately $307,115.00 worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Liquity has traded 76.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002652 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002863 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.02 or 0.00061042 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.33 or 0.00308411 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.30 or 0.00191670 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003826 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $364.10 or 0.00965285 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00033569 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Liquity

Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,827,869 coins. Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol . The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Liquity Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liquity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Liquity using one of the exchanges listed above.

