Litecoin Plus 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $682.00 (LCP)

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded 13% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 31st. Litecoin Plus has a total market capitalization of $178,797.68 and $682.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Litecoin Plus has traded 49.1% higher against the US dollar. One Litecoin Plus coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0650 or 0.00000181 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,072.18 or 1.00543405 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.88 or 0.00035899 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00011046 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.34 or 0.00084557 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001105 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002882 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000766 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00004836 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Litecoin Plus Profile

Litecoin Plus (LCP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Plus is https://reddit.com/r/litecoinplus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP and its Facebook page is accessible here . Litecoin Plus’ official website is litecoinplus.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Plus is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

Litecoin Plus Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Plus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Litecoin Plus using one of the exchanges listed above.

