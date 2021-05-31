Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) PT Raised to C$30.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) had its price objective increased by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$28.50 to C$30.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 59.74% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Get Lithium Americas alerts:

LAC traded up C$0.29 on Monday, hitting C$18.78. 163,981 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 858,078. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$17.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$19.31. The company has a current ratio of 98.92, a quick ratio of 98.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.27. Lithium Americas has a twelve month low of C$5.31 and a twelve month high of C$36.60. The company has a market cap of C$2.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.28.

Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.12) by C$0.01. Equities analysts expect that Lithium Americas will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Eduard Epshtein sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.94, for a total value of C$215,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 899,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$16,136,707.08.

About Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada. The company was formerly known as Western Lithium USA Corporation and changed its name to Lithium Americas Corp.

Recommended Story: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.