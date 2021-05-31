LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:LIVKU) Shares Acquired by Basso Capital Management L.P.

Basso Capital Management L.P. increased its position in LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:LIVKU) by 81.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 165,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,500 shares during the period. Basso Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in LIV Capital Acquisition were worth $1,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

LIVKU opened at $10.58 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.74. LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.86 and a 1-year high of $12.00.

LIV Capital Acquisition Profile

LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

