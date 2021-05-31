LKA Gold (OTCMKTS:LKAI) Trading Down 2.9%

LKA Gold Incorporated (OTCMKTS:LKAI) shares fell 2.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.07 and last traded at $0.12. 20,600 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 71% from the average session volume of 12,071 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.12 and a 200-day moving average of $0.09.

LKA Gold Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LKAI)

LKA Gold Incorporated, an exploration stage company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. The company engages in an exploration program at the Golden Wonder mine located near Lake City, Colorado. It owns real and personal property interests, including patented and unpatented mining claims, water rights, buildings, fixtures, improvements, equipment, and permits situated in Lake City, Colorado.

