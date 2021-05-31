Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Short Interest Update

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 953,900 shares, a growth of 39.8% from the April 29th total of 682,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,990,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 1,607.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 11,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 11,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

Shares of LYG stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $2.81. 542,058 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,975,378. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.56. Lloyds Banking Group has a one year low of $1.17 and a one year high of $2.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.15.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lloyds Banking Group will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Lloyds Banking Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.75.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

Read More: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.