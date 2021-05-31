LocalCoinSwap Market Capitalization Achieves $832,440.85 (LCS)

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 31st. Over the last week, LocalCoinSwap has traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. One LocalCoinSwap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0162 or 0.00000045 BTC on exchanges. LocalCoinSwap has a market capitalization of $832,440.85 and approximately $3,477.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.09 or 0.00111751 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002388 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000083 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $253.21 or 0.00705769 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 33.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004375 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000064 BTC.

About LocalCoinSwap

LCS is a coin. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 70,680,317 coins and its circulating supply is 51,467,540 coins. LocalCoinSwap’s official website is www.localcoinswap.com . The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LocalCoinSwap’s official message board is medium.com/localcoinswap . LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LocalCoinSwap is a community-owned peer-to-peer (P2P) exchange for cryptocurrencies and tokens. It allows users to exchange cryptos with several alternative payment methods while distributing 100% of its profits back to LCS token holders. The LCS token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing holders to receive part of the revenue generated by the P2P exchange, in accordance with the amount of tokens they hold. “

Buying and Selling LocalCoinSwap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LocalCoinSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LocalCoinSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

