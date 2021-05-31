Loom Network Trading Down 9% Over Last Week (LOOM)

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. During the last seven days, Loom Network has traded down 9% against the US dollar. One Loom Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0761 or 0.00000207 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Loom Network has a total market cap of $76.08 million and $8.95 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.69 or 0.00083375 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00005139 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002717 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00019826 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $378.36 or 0.01027983 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002719 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,532.13 or 0.09596659 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.61 or 0.00091310 BTC.

About Loom Network

Loom Network is a coin. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Loom Network is medium.com/loom-network . Loom Network’s official website is loomx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network is an Ethereum-based platform for large-scale online games and social apps. Loom Network's dappchains are full-featured blockchains that are built to run in parallel to Ethereum Smart Contracts. They’re an advanced form of Ethereum sidechains optimized for scaling data rather than financial transactions. LOOM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Loom Network platform. “

Buying and Selling Loom Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loom Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loom Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

