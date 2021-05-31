Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc reduced its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 91.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,505 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 509,499 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies comprises approximately 1.9% of Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $9,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 90.1% during the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 56,486 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $10,743,000 after acquiring an additional 26,767 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 95,752 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $15,369,000 after purchasing an additional 4,924 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 236.4% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 302,719 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $48,589,000 after purchasing an additional 212,738 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 375,001 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $71,317,000 after buying an additional 5,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 182,469 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $34,702,000 after buying an additional 64,429 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LOW shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $177.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.55.

Shares of NYSE LOW traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $194.83. 3,619,589 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,114,756. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.17. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.09 and a 52-week high of $215.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $199.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.35.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $24.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 296.41% and a net margin of 7.23%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. Analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.09%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

Featured Story: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.