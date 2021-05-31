Lua Swap Market Cap Tops $5.20 Million (LUA)

Lua Swap (CURRENCY:LUA) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 31st. One Lua Swap coin can now be bought for $0.0626 or 0.00000158 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lua Swap has a total market capitalization of $5.20 million and approximately $32,385.00 worth of Lua Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Lua Swap has traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.84 or 0.00084448 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00004987 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002652 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00019294 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $387.23 or 0.01026983 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002657 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,613.26 or 0.09582896 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.50 or 0.00091508 BTC.

Lua Swap Coin Profile

Lua Swap is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2020. Lua Swap’s total supply is 210,695,158 coins and its circulating supply is 83,119,046 coins. Lua Swap’s official Twitter account is @LuaSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

Lua Swap Coin Trading

