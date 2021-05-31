Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Sold by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. lowered its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,561 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 486 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $2,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LULU. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $365,033,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,981,172 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,777,687,000 after purchasing an additional 329,451 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 270.2% during the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 369,784 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $113,414,000 after purchasing an additional 269,901 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,230,699 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,820,440,000 after purchasing an additional 175,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,925,210 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $670,030,000 after purchasing an additional 138,438 shares in the last quarter. 80.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

LULU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $490.00 to $478.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $386.00 to $394.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $446.00 to $388.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $453.00 to $434.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.94.

In other news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $1,005,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,217,115. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica stock traded down $4.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $323.13. 910,367 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,330,614. The stock has a market cap of $42.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.34. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $269.28 and a 1-year high of $399.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $324.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $333.70.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 28.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.