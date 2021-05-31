Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $384.01 Million

Brokerages expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) will report sales of $384.01 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Lumentum’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $389.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $379.10 million. Lumentum reported sales of $368.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Lumentum will report full year sales of $1.73 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.74 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $1.75 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Lumentum.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40. Lumentum had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 21.50%. The firm had revenue of $419.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LITE shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (down previously from $118.00) on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.47.

Lumentum stock opened at $81.37 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.81. Lumentum has a fifty-two week low of $65.67 and a fifty-two week high of $112.08. The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 0.94.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LITE. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 56.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,951,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,603,000 after buying an additional 1,060,975 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the fourth quarter valued at $71,738,000. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 85.6% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,373,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,476,000 after buying an additional 633,577 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,414,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,050,000 after buying an additional 446,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the first quarter valued at $32,429,000. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

