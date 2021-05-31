Lundin Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:FTMNF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Lundin Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:FTMNF) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.88.

FTMNF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on shares of Lundin Gold in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from $16.50 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Desjardins assumed coverage on shares of Lundin Gold in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of FTMNF opened at $9.93 on Monday. Lundin Gold has a one year low of $7.28 and a one year high of $11.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.68.

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 29 metallic mineral concessions and three materials concessions covering an area of approximately 64,609 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

