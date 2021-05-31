Lunyr (LUN) Achieves Market Cap of $449,512.25

Lunyr (CURRENCY:LUN) traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 31st. Over the last week, Lunyr has traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar. Lunyr has a total market capitalization of $449,512.25 and approximately $350.00 worth of Lunyr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lunyr coin can currently be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000531 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.55 or 0.00082877 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00005134 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002713 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00019582 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $372.99 or 0.01011955 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002715 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,493.15 or 0.09477330 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.56 or 0.00091063 BTC.

About Lunyr

LUN is a coin. Its genesis date was March 29th, 2017. Lunyr’s total supply is 2,703,356 coins and its circulating supply is 2,297,853 coins. Lunyr’s official website is lunyr.com . The Reddit community for Lunyr is /r/Lunyr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lunyr’s official Twitter account is @Lunyrinc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lunyr is an Ethereum-based crowdsourced encyclopedia that rewards users with app tokens for peer-reviewing and contributing information, thus providing reliable, accurate information. The LUN tokens will be used to place ads on the platform. They function as part of the incentive system to drive contribution, peer review, and dispute and quality resolution. That platform itself is a crowdsourced decentralized knowledge base where contributors earn LUN tokens. Lunyr's mission is to develop solutions that fundamentally change the way we publish, store, and exchange information. Through the use of blockchain technology, we enable individuals to capture the world's knowledge in a medium that is ubiquitous, censorship-resistant, and immortal. “

Buying and Selling Lunyr

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lunyr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lunyr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lunyr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

