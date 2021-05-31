LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Expected to Post Earnings of $4.58 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) will announce $4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for LyondellBasell Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $4.92 and the lowest is $3.85. LyondellBasell Industries reported earnings of $0.71 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 545.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will report full year earnings of $14.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.03 to $16.59. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $12.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.33 to $14.65. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for LyondellBasell Industries.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $9.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 31.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 EPS.

LYB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $117.00 price target (down from $119.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. LyondellBasell Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.10.

LyondellBasell Industries stock traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $112.62. 1,600,919 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,643,162. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $37.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $108.65 and a 200 day moving average of $98.34. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $60.04 and a 12-month high of $116.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 4th. This is an increase from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 74.87%.

In other news, EVP James D. Guilfoyle sold 610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $67,197.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LYB. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter worth about $928,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 741.5% in the 1st quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,129 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 63.2% during the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 9,857 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 3,819 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Paradiem LLC boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 7.6% during the first quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 45,364 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,959,000 after buying an additional 3,217 shares in the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

