Maecenas Hits Market Capitalization of $451,389.57 (ART)

Maecenas (CURRENCY:ART) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 31st. One Maecenas coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0066 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Maecenas has traded 20.9% lower against the dollar. Maecenas has a total market cap of $451,389.57 and approximately $308.00 worth of Maecenas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.60 or 0.00083335 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00005155 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002725 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00019979 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $380.55 or 0.01036508 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002728 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,554.47 or 0.09681330 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.58 or 0.00091472 BTC.

Maecenas Profile

Maecenas (CRYPTO:ART) is a coin. Its launch date was September 5th, 2017. Maecenas’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 68,879,107 coins. The Reddit community for Maecenas is /r/MaecenasART and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Maecenas is www.maecenas.co . The official message board for Maecenas is medium.com/maecenas . Maecenas’ official Twitter account is @maecenasart and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maecenas wants to democratize access to fine art by creating a decentralized art gallery — a truly open platform where anyone can own a piece of a Picasso. Maecenas is building a global art blockchain market where assets are traded quickly and fairly on a liquid exchange. “

Buying and Selling Maecenas

