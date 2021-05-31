Magellan Aerospace (OTCMKTS:MALJF) Trading 1.6% Higher

Magellan Aerospace Co. (OTCMKTS:MALJF) traded up 1.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.74 and last traded at $8.74. 300 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 1,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.60.

Separately, TD Securities raised their target price on Magellan Aerospace from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.53 and a 200 day moving average of $7.86.

Magellan Aerospace Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells aero engine, and aero structure assemblies and components for the aerospace markets in Canada, the United States, Europe, and Asia. It offers aero engine products, such as engine frames, compressor and fan cases, turbine cases, shafts, rotor spools, discs and blisks, and gearbox housings; and combustion liners and cases, exhaust frames and systems, engine bypass ducts and frames, acoustically treated exhaust systems, and fan cowl doors, as well as repair and overhaul services.

