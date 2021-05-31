Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Price Target Raised to $115.00

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) had its price objective raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $108.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 14.33% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Magna International from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Magna International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $61.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Magna International in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Magna International from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Magna International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Magna International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.47.

NYSE MGA traded up $0.57 during trading on Monday, reaching $100.59. 1,131,110 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,542,484. The firm has a market cap of $30.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $95.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Magna International has a fifty-two week low of $41.17 and a fifty-two week high of $100.79.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $10.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.69 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Magna International will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGA. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Magna International during the first quarter worth $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Magna International in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Magna International by 71.5% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Magna International by 1,772.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Magna International in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. 58.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

