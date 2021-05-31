Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) Stock Position Lessened by Systematic Financial Management LP

Systematic Financial Management LP decreased its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,595,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 71,442 shares during the period. Magnachip Semiconductor accounts for 1.5% of Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Systematic Financial Management LP owned 3.44% of Magnachip Semiconductor worth $39,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MX. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at about $576,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $957,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 114,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 37,576 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 331,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,474,000 after purchasing an additional 121,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 437,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,921,000 after purchasing an additional 117,937 shares in the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MX traded down $0.58 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,086,135. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.03. Magnachip Semiconductor Co. has a twelve month low of $9.93 and a twelve month high of $26.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.49.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $123.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.53 million. Magnachip Semiconductor had a net margin of 70.89% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Magnachip Semiconductor Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MX shares. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet downgraded Magnachip Semiconductor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a report on Friday, March 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.60.

Magnachip Semiconductor Company Profile

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotives, entertainment devices, notebook PCs, monitors and liquid crystal displays, organic light emitting diodes, and micro light emitting diode (LED) televisions.

