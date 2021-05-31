Maker Tops One Day Trading Volume of $236.96 Million (MKR)

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded up 10.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 31st. One Maker coin can now be purchased for approximately $3,356.22 or 0.09354730 BTC on exchanges. Maker has a market cap of $3.33 billion and $236.96 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Maker has traded up 64.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.12 or 0.00078385 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00005249 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002786 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00018324 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002789 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $327.58 or 0.00913048 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.70 or 0.00088370 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Maker Profile

Maker (CRYPTO:MKR) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 991,501 coins. The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Maker is makerdao.com . Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maker DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization on the Ethereum blockchain seeking to minimize the price volatility of its own stable token Dai against the IMF’s currency basket SDR. It's token, MKR is a speculative Ethereum based asset that backs the value of the dai, a stable price stable coin issued on Ethereum. Maker earns a continuous fee on all outstanding dai in return for governing the system and taking on the risk of bailouts. Maker’s income is funnelled to MKR owners through BuyBack program (Buy&Burn). “

Buying and Selling Maker

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

