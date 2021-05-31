Manning & Napier, Inc. (NYSE:MN) Short Interest Update

Manning & Napier, Inc. (NYSE:MN) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 44,300 shares, a growth of 42.4% from the April 29th total of 31,100 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 85,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

In other Manning & Napier news, insider Christopher Pickett Briley sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.48, for a total transaction of $39,644.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 19.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MN. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Manning & Napier by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,188,568 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,452,000 after purchasing an additional 39,900 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Manning & Napier by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 179,014 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 28,429 shares during the last quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Manning & Napier during the fourth quarter worth about $854,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Manning & Napier by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 161,784 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co grew its holdings in shares of Manning & Napier by 100.4% during the fourth quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 49,108 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 24,608 shares during the last quarter. 34.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MN traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,454. The company has a market capitalization of $138.48 million, a PE ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 3.08. Manning & Napier has a 1-year low of $2.65 and a 1-year high of $8.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.49.

Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $34.15 million for the quarter. Manning & Napier had a return on equity of 26.70% and a net margin of 11.06%.

Manning & Napier Company Profile

Manning & Napier, Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to net worth individuals and institutions, including 401(k) plans, pension plans, taft-hartley plans, endowments and foundations. The firm manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

