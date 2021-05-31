ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Holdings Reduced by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. decreased its position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 23.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 30,547 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of ManpowerGroup worth $9,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ManpowerGroup in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in ManpowerGroup by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 648 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ManpowerGroup in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in ManpowerGroup by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ManpowerGroup stock opened at $120.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.27 and a fifty-two week high of $125.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $117.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.74. The company has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 79.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.16.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Analysts expect that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. This is an increase from ManpowerGroup’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.17. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.76%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MAN shares. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Argus upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.33.

In related news, CFO John T. Mcginnis sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $1,101,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,359,704.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard Buchband sold 5,541 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total transaction of $584,409.27. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,127,157.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

