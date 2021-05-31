MAP Protocol (MAP) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $595,392.00

MAP Protocol (CURRENCY:MAP) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. During the last week, MAP Protocol has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One MAP Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0267 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MAP Protocol has a market cap of $8.51 million and $595,392.00 worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002653 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002894 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.23 or 0.00061611 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $116.46 or 0.00308881 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $72.78 or 0.00193033 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003821 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $367.25 or 0.00973997 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00033662 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MAP Protocol Profile

MAP Protocol’s genesis date was September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 318,474,889 coins. The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for MAP Protocol is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol . The official website for MAP Protocol is www.maplabs.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MarcoPolo Protocol is an open, fully decentralized, chain-to-chain interoperation protocol that enables the interoperability of multiple independently verifiable consensus blockchains without a relay chain. MarcoPolo Protocol expects to construct a future inter-chain-net, which is interoperable and chain-to-chain based. The ecosystem built on MarcoPolo Protocol can provide a solid infrastructure for finance, AI, IoT, traceability, and governance filed by cross-chain communication, privacy computation, shared storage, etc… “

MAP Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAP Protocol directly using US dollars.

