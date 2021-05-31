Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (OTCMKTS:MLFNF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (OTCMKTS:MLFNF) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.70.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MLFNF shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered Maple Leaf Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. CIBC upped their target price on Maple Leaf Foods from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Maple Leaf Foods from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from $34.00 to $36.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

Get Maple Leaf Foods alerts:

Maple Leaf Foods stock opened at $22.19 on Monday. Maple Leaf Foods has a 1-year low of $17.75 and a 1-year high of $24.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.21.

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, snacks kits, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Maple Leaf Prime, Schneiders, Mina, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Swift, Lightlife, Field Roast, Cappola, Holiday, Hygrade, Larsen, Lunch Mate, Maple Leaf Foodservice, Mitchell's, Parma, and Shopsy's.

Recommended Story: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Maple Leaf Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maple Leaf Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.