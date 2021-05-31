Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.040-1.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $680 million-$720 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $610.97 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVI opened at $37.54 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. Maravai LifeSciences has a fifty-two week low of $23.62 and a fifty-two week high of $41.00.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $148.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.36 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 191.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Maravai LifeSciences will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on MRVI shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $35.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.67.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

